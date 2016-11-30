The World Motor Sport Council have revealed their updated 2017 Formula 1 calendar and sees the expected omission of the German Grand Prix, but a rescheduling of the races around the gap the race in Germany would have been means the European Grand Prix no longer clashing with the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The original date of the race at the Baku Street Circuit in Azerbaijan was set for the weekend of 17-18 June, which would have again set up a clash with the legendary endurance race in France, but the updated calendar now sees the race move back a week to 24-25 June, which means teams will also avoid the crazy back to back with the Canadian Grand Prix.
The Austrian and British Grand Prix have also moved back one week in the calendar, to the weekends of 08-09 and 15-16 July respectively, while the Hungarian Grand Prix moves forward to the weekend of 29-30 July.
The races in Singapore and Malaysia have switched dates, while the United States and Mexican Grand Prix are now back to back, on the 21-22 and 28-29 October respectively.
The doubts over the Canadian and Brazilian Grand Prix dates are over, with both losing their ‘subject to confirmation tag’ in the discussions in Vienna.
2017 Formula 1 Season Schedule
|ROUND
|DATE
|EVENT
|VENUE
|1
|26 March
|Australian Grand Prix
|Melbourne
|2
|9 April
|Chinese Grand Prix
|Shanghai
|3
|16 April
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Sakhir
|4
|30 April
|Russian Grand Prix
|Sochi
|5
|14 May
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Barcelona
|6
|28 May
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Monte Carlo
|7
|11 June
|Canadian Grand Prix
|Montreal
|8
|25 June
|European Grand Prix
|Baku
|9
|9 July
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Red Bull Ring
|10
|16 July
|British Grand Prix
|Silverstone
|11
|30 July
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Hungaroring
|12
|27 August
|Belgian Grand Prix
|Spa-Francorchamps
|13
|3 September
|Italian Grand Prix
|Monza
|14
|17 September
|Singapore Grand Prix
|Marina Bay
|15
|1 October
|Malaysian Grand Prix
|Sepang
|16
|8 October
|Japanese Grand Prix
|Suzuka
|17
|22 October
|United States Grand Prix
|Circuit of the Americas
|18
|29 October
|Mexican Grand Prix
|Mexico City
|19
|12 November
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|20
|26 November
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Yas Marina Circuit