The World Motor Sport Council have revealed their updated 2017 Formula 1 calendar and sees the expected omission of the German Grand Prix, but a rescheduling of the races around the gap the race in Germany would have been means the European Grand Prix no longer clashing with the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The original date of the race at the Baku Street Circuit in Azerbaijan was set for the weekend of 17-18 June, which would have again set up a clash with the legendary endurance race in France, but the updated calendar now sees the race move back a week to 24-25 June, which means teams will also avoid the crazy back to back with the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Austrian and British Grand Prix have also moved back one week in the calendar, to the weekends of 08-09 and 15-16 July respectively, while the Hungarian Grand Prix moves forward to the weekend of 29-30 July.

The races in Singapore and Malaysia have switched dates, while the United States and Mexican Grand Prix are now back to back, on the 21-22 and 28-29 October respectively.

The doubts over the Canadian and Brazilian Grand Prix dates are over, with both losing their ‘subject to confirmation tag’ in the discussions in Vienna.

2017 Formula 1 Season Schedule

ROUND DATE EVENT VENUE 1 26 March Australian Grand Prix Melbourne 2 9 April Chinese Grand Prix Shanghai 3 16 April Bahrain Grand Prix Sakhir 4 30 April Russian Grand Prix Sochi 5 14 May Spanish Grand Prix Barcelona 6 28 May Monaco Grand Prix Monte Carlo 7 11 June Canadian Grand Prix Montreal 8 25 June European Grand Prix Baku 9 9 July Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring 10 16 July British Grand Prix Silverstone 11 30 July Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring 12 27 August Belgian Grand Prix Spa-Francorchamps 13 3 September Italian Grand Prix Monza 14 17 September Singapore Grand Prix Marina Bay 15 1 October Malaysian Grand Prix Sepang 16 8 October Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka 17 22 October United States Grand Prix Circuit of the Americas 18 29 October Mexican Grand Prix Mexico City 19 12 November Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos 20 26 November Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit