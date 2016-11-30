The World Motor Sport Council have revealed their updated 2017 Formula 1 calendar and sees the expected omission of the German Grand Prix, but a rescheduling of the races around the gap the race in Germany would have been means the European Grand Prix no longer clashing with the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The original date of the race at the Baku Street Circuit in Azerbaijan was set for the weekend of 17-18 June, which would have again set up a clash with the legendary endurance race in France, but the updated calendar now sees the race move back a week to 24-25 June, which means teams will also avoid the crazy back to back with the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Austrian and British Grand Prix have also moved back one week in the calendar, to the weekends of 08-09 and 15-16 July respectively, while the Hungarian Grand Prix moves forward to the weekend of 29-30 July.

The races in Singapore and Malaysia have switched dates, while the United States and Mexican Grand Prix are now back to back, on the 21-22 and 28-29 October respectively.

The doubts over the Canadian and Brazilian Grand Prix dates are over, with both losing their ‘subject to confirmation tag’ in the discussions in Vienna.

2017 Formula 1 Season Schedule

ROUNDDATEEVENTVENUE
126 MarchAustralian Grand PrixMelbourne
29 AprilChinese Grand PrixShanghai
316 AprilBahrain Grand PrixSakhir
430 AprilRussian Grand PrixSochi
514 MaySpanish Grand PrixBarcelona
628 MayMonaco Grand PrixMonte Carlo
711 JuneCanadian Grand PrixMontreal
825 JuneEuropean Grand PrixBaku
99 JulyAustrian Grand PrixRed Bull Ring
1016 July British Grand PrixSilverstone
1130 JulyHungarian Grand PrixHungaroring
1227 AugustBelgian Grand PrixSpa-Francorchamps
133 SeptemberItalian Grand PrixMonza
1417 SeptemberSingapore Grand PrixMarina Bay
151 OctoberMalaysian Grand PrixSepang
168 OctoberJapanese Grand PrixSuzuka
1722 OctoberUnited States Grand PrixCircuit of the Americas
1829 OctoberMexican Grand PrixMexico City
1912 NovemberBrazilian Grand PrixInterlagos
2026 NovemberAbu Dhabi Grand PrixYas Marina Circuit