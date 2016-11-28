Dan Cammish has confirmed he is to return to the Porsche Carrera Cup GB in 2017 and fight for a third title.

The Yorkshireman has dominated the past two Carrera Cup GB seasons, taking a staggering twenty-three victories from thirty-two races split eleven/twelve across 2015/2016.

Confirming his continued participation in Britain’s most competitive one-make GT category with the Redline Racing operation that has carried him to both his titles in the series, Cammish said, “It’s great to be back.” However, due to commitments to an as yet unannounced international programme, Cammish will be forced to miss-out the Snetterton meeting and forfeit two races worth of points.

The Nationwide backed contender remains nonetheless undeterred in his goal to claim a historic third title in the series. “The last two years I’ve won it with enough points to miss a weekend, but in 2017 the pressure will be on the make sure it happens.”

Comment: Can Dan Cammish be toppled? That was a question many were not expecting to be asking regarding the 2017 Porsche Carrera Cup GB title permutations. Yet here we are. Cammish’s return has just thrown-out all predictions for next season. Arguably he enters the year with more pressure than ever. At the end of 2016 the pack was closing on the double-champion, with Porsche Scholar Charlie Eastward leading the charge. Cammish should still retain the edge he has discovered in the Type 991 GT3 Cup but expect a far more consistent challenge from his rivals in 2017. Add in the extra buffer he needs to grow, enforced by missing a round due to international commitments, and you have the recipe for a potentially thrilling campaign. Make no mistake, title number three will not come easy.