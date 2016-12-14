Cyril Abiteboul is expecting there to be surprises in 2017 as Formula 1 comes to terms with a series of regulation changes coming into play, the biggest set of rule changes since the 2009 Formula 1 season that drastically upset the pecking order.

The 2017 regulations sees wider and cars and tyres that are rumoured to be up to five seconds per lap faster than was seen during the 2016 season, and the era of engine domination is set to come to an end in favour of an aerodynamic revolution.

Speaking at the recent Renault Sport Series Awards Ceremony held in Paris, the Renault Sport Racing managing director spoke that the results in the new season could provide shocks straight from the opening race in Australia in March.

“We are really looking forward to competing in F1 in 2017 because the rulebook will create surprises,” said Abiteboul, who oversaw the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team’s manufacturer return to the sport in 2016 with Kevin Magnussen and Jolyon Palmer.

“Nobody knows what will happen, so I think we need to reset and adjust our judgement and vision of the sport, and wait for the first grand prix to spring a few surprises.”