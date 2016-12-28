The Ferrari Driver Academy has been expanded for 2017, with New Zealander Marcus Armstrong and Brazilian Enzo Fittipaldi joining the group.

Sixteen-year-old Armstrong made his single seater debut in 2016, making one-off appearances in both Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup and Northern European Cup categories for R-ace GP, as well as racing in the BRDC British Formula 3 Autumn Trophy for Double R Racing.

Fifteen-year-old Fittipaldi, the grandson of two-time Formula 1 World Champion Emerson and the younger brother of current Formula V8 3.5 racer Pietro, drove in the Ginetta Junior Championship in the United Kingdom in 2016, scoring a best result of eighth before he withdrew with three rounds remaining.

Both Armstrong and Fittipaldi were selected after participating in an evaluation test at the Fiorano race track in November, and join Charles Leclerc, Antonio Fuoco, Giuliano Alesi and Guan Yu Zhou inside the Ferrari Driver Academy.

Leclerc and Fuoco have already been confirmed to race in the GP2 Series in 2017 for Prema Racing, while Alesi will remain in the GP3 Series for a second season with Trident. Zhou will also race for Prema in 2017 having made the switch across from Motopark in the FIA European Formula 3 Championship. Neither Armstrong nor Fittipaldi have had their 2017 programmes announced.