Valtteri Bottas looks likely to join the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team in 2017, and the 27-year-old is in no doubt that given a top order F1 car he will win races.

Mercedes have been frantically looking to bring in a replacement or Nico Rosberg, who retired from the sport just days after winning his first F1 world championship, leaving the German squad with a big problem and huge seat to fill ahead of next season.

Bottas appears to be Mercedes main target and Williams Martini Racing are believed to have already turned down an initial offer from the current world champions, which included a reduction in engine costs as well as driver Pascal Wehrlein. However, the Grove based squad feel that they will need more experience on board next year, especially having already signed F1 newcomer Lance Stroll.

Mercedes have not given up on their man however, and a second proposal to lure the Finn to Brackley is believed to have been put forward. Williams meanwhile, have been in discussion with ex-driver Felipe Massa to delay his retirement, should the Finn move teams, which is looking more and more likely.

Bottas got his break in F1 with Williams back in 2013, having impressed as reserve driver the year before. Since that time, the 27-year-old has gone on to achieve nine podiums, including the only podium finish of the 2016 season for the Grove Based squad in Canada.

So far however, the Finn has not quite lived up to the high expectations predicted of him, but with a number one car underneath him, all that could change quite rapidly, as the 27-year-old undoubtedly has the talent to achieve big things in the very near future.

Speaking to autosport.com recently, Bottas spoke of the confidence he has in his own abilities, should he be given the opportunity to drive for a top three team.

“I have no doubts in myself and I know that I’m capable of winning races.

“It feels like I need the correct machine for that. It’s going to come in the future, hopefully sooner rather than later.

“I know if there’s a car that is close to being the best car or top three car, I can definitely do it.”

“You need to make some kind of a career plan but in Formula 1 it’s pretty tricky to make a year by year plan.

“Things are going to develop, you don’t know how the market is going to be for the drivers and how many seats there are going to be in different teams.

“My first goal is to win a race, and obviously then one day the world championship.”