Dan Cammish will combine an attempt to claim a historic third Porsche Carrera Cup GB title with a maiden attempt on the Porsche Mobil1 Supercup in 2017. He will have to switch between the Generation 1 and Generation 2 Type 991 GT3 Cup, compete across twenty-five races in eight different countries. He will race for two teams, Redline Racing in GB and the Lechner Racing squad in Supercup.

These are the main statistics that reveal the challenge one of the most successful drivers in Porsche one-make history faces in 2017. Yet it is a challenge he is more than up to.

Over the past two years of Porsche racing Cammish has claimed a staggering twenty-three victories from thirty-two races. He will add to that tally in 2017. Significantly one would expect.

Beyond the personal challenge presented by racing in, arguably, the world’s toughest one-make series, there is a greater overall significance to this move than meets the eye.

This is a rare opportunity to see a Porsche Carrera Cup GB front-runner compete in the Supercup full-time. As such the level of the national field is sort of unknown, not yet validated, in comparison to the world series.

The British GP support race for the past two-seasons has given a kind of indication of where a GB competitor would fit into the Supercup pecking order, and the answer is in the low top ten, upper teens bracket. Highly respectable.

Yet Cammish will be aiming higher than that in 2017. As a minimum he will want top-six results, maybe the occasional podium. If he is able to achieve those goals in 2017 then a title challenge in 2018 would certainly be on the cards.

For Carrera Cup GB as a series the significance of this can not be underestimated. If Cammish can shine in Supercup, it will speak volumes about the quality of the national series. The field progressively caught the now two-time champion as 2016 progressed, with Dino Zamparelli and Charlie Eastwood in particular matching his pace. Factor in the likes of Tom Sharp and Tom Oliphant, and the picture is that of a high quality field with strength and depth.

Cammish’s performances next year have the ability not only to cement Carrera Cup GB as one of the top national GT contests, but also validate it globally as a Carrera Cup worthy of rivalling the prime Carrera Cup Deutschland series. For both the individual and the championship for whom he will fly the flag, 2017 should be a fascinating and hopefully fruitful season.