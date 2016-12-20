Former Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship race winner Dave Newsham will return to the series with BTC Norlin Racing in 2017.

Newsham joins Chris Smiley at the returning BTC squad, the Scot a former double BTCC race winner.

The 49-year-old deputised for Kelvin Fletcher in two meetings last season with former team, Power Maxed Racing, scoring five times in six races contested.

“To have been selected for this drive is unreal for me,” reflected two-time race-winner Newsham.

“The team has some very solid foundations and there is a real desire to win from all parties. This will be the first time I will go into a season with a car that I know, so I am full of optimism.

“There are some great people assembled at the team, including my engineer Steve Brady. The elements are there for us to take some real steps forward in terms of performance.

“We will get some pre-season testing done too, and there are areas of the car that we can develop from my time driving it in 2016. I know I have got to go out there and perform – the pressure is on, but I am ready for the challenge.

“I am very grateful to Bert Taylor and the guys at Norlin for the chance to get back on the grid. I am going to do my very best to justify their faith in me.”

Newsham will drive a second Chevrolet Cruze for Bert Taylor‘s outfit, the team having acquired the brace of TOCA BTCC Licenses and cars from Power Maxed Racing for 2017.

“It was important for us to get a driver with race-winning experience, and Dave was at the very top of the list of drivers we wanted,” Taylor revealed. “When we started putting this deal together, we knew he would be the perfect fit.

“Dave showed how good he is when he stepped into the car for a couple of rounds last season and was challenging for the top six straightaway. That is the class that he has. We have a testing programme mapped out and we can’t wait to get to work.”