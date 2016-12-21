Following entries in the Scholarship and Winter Series, Ruben Del Sarte will contest the full 2017 Ginetta Junior Championship campaign with HHC Motorsport.

The Dutchman made it through to the final ten of the Scholarship in October, before making his car-racing debut last month in the Winter Series at Brands Hatch.

Running with reigning champions HHC, Del Sarte secured an impressive top ten overall finish in his third race en-route to fifth in the final Rookie class standings.

“After driving the Ginetta Junior at Blyton for the scholarship and racing in the Winter series, the obvious choice to pursue my career in motorsport is the 2017 championship,” said Del Sarte.

“I like the HHC guys and they have helped me a lot so far so I can’t wait to race with them again.”

Del Sarte is HHC’s second confirmed driver for the 2017 season, joining fellow rookie contender Scott McKenna in the Yorkshire outfit’s line-up.

“In early test days Ruben has proven to be a dedicated driver that has a massive appetite to learn new skills,” said HHC team owner Charlie Kemp.

“I am confident that even with the ever-increasing standard of drivers joining the championship, that with the test program we have in place he can be fighting for the Rookie title.”