Franz Tost believes engines should be equalised in F1 to improve the show - Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Franz Tost believes there should be an equalisation of engines within Formula 1 if the domination of the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team continues into 2017.

The Silver Arrows have dominated the sport since the 1.6-litre V6 hybrid era came into effect in 2014, taking all three Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles, and Scuderia Toro Rosso team boss Tost feels it would be a good idea to allow other engine manufacturers on the grid – Renault, Ferrari and Honda – to catch up if that domination was to continue.

Tost believes that putting the engines on a more even footing would make the on-track show much better, and feels that the likes of Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel would have won Championships with a Mercedes in recent years.

“If you want to make the show better, first we must equalise the engines,” said Tost on f1i.com. “If in 2017 Mercedes still has the edge, then the FIA must freeze the engines to allow the others to catch up the gap.

“Right now we have a championship of engines, because at the wheel of a Mercedes, Alonso and Vettel would have become champions too.”