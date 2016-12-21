Scuderia Ferrari have announced they will be revealing their 2017 car at an event on Friday 24 February.

The car will be seen for the first time when it is driven around the teams Fiorano circuit during a two-day filming event at the Italian track, which is set to go ahead three days prior to the start of winter testing in Barcelona.

Ferrari are the first F1 team to confirm a date to show off next years’ model, which will include a wider chassis and tyres, in line with the new technical regulations implemented by the FIA, which have been put in place in order to improve the influence of aerodynamics, in what has been a power dominated arena for the last three seasons.

Ferrari’s Chief Technical Officer, Mattia Binotto, spoke confidently of the Maranello based squad’s ability to match their rivals next year, at Ferrari’s annual Christmas briefing on Monday.

“There is nothing to say that we here in Maranello cannot build such a car. It’s just a matter of time.

“What we lacked on occasions this year was the ability to react quickly.

“We must be able to introduce new solutions before the others do.”

The Italian team had one of their worst seasons in 2016, failing to secure a win throughout their campaign, and losing out to Red Bull Racing as well as this year’s champions the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team in the constructor’s standings.

Bosses at the prancing horse squad, as well as the devoted tifosi, are unlikely to accept another year of such poor performance from their beloved team, and they along with many fans of F1, will be hoping Ferrari have found the answer to their 2016 struggles, with their 2017 machine.