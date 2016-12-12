A special fiftieth anniversary celebration for Ford Cosworth DFV engine will take place at the Historic Motorsport International in February 2017.

The Dutch Grand Prix in 1967 marked the first outing for the Cosworth DFV engine, and it resulted in a win for the legendary Jim Clark. The engine was developed by Mike Costin and Keith Duckworth‘s Cosworth company and funded by Ford. The engine went on to dominate Grand Prix racing for the remainder of the 1960s, through the 1970s and into the 1980s. In it’s F1 lifetime, the DFV won 155 Grand Prix from 262 races.

Martin Brundle was the last F1 driver to race the DFV at the 1984 Austrian Grand Prix, and next year will mark fifty years since the engine’s debut win. To mark the occasion, Cosworth will be showcasing the DFV in a special display at Historic Motorsport International (HMI), along with displaying a number of cars it powered. The HMI is a brand new show that will be dedicated to historic motorsport to be held at ExCeL London.

“Anyone watching motor racing from the 1960s onwards will be aware of the place the DFV has in motorsport history,” said HMI Show Director Ian France.

“During the 1970s, for example, every car on the F1 grid, bar the Ferrari, was powered by a DFV. We are honoured that Cosworth has chosen HMI to launch the 50thanniversary celebrations of this highly significant British engineering achievement.”

Not only will historic F1 be represented by Cosworth, FORCE will also be showcasing their cars from the 1990s. It’s not all about F1 though, the show will have stands and displays from organising bodies, suppliers, preparation experts and specialist dealers.