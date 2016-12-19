Guenther Steiner insists that his Haas F1 Team must be put trust into their technical partners Ferrari despite struggles from the Italian outfit during 2016.

The Team Principal of the American outfit oversaw their maiden campaign last season with Romain Grosjean securing twenty-nine points, but Scuderia Ferrari failed to build on their positive 2015 up front, with neither Sebastian Vettel nor Kimi Raikkonen being able to score a race win.

However, Steiner believes that the partnership between the two parties should be trusted and used to improve the performance of both teams heading into the 2017 season.

“If you have a partnership with Ferrari you must trust that they will do a good job,” said Steiner on f1i.com. “[Haas must] go through with them about being positive with your input on what can be done better.

“For them it is pretty good to have us as a customer as we are actually user-friendly and if we discuss it with them we will try to move forward together. If, say, the engine broke therefore we retired, we don’t use it as an excuse we put the trust in them and help. Without them we would never be where we are now. You have to give to take.

“Yes there may have been some issues this year and there might be some more next year but we wouldn’t be where we are without them. It is easy to say what went wrong but where would we be without them.”