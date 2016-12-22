Greg Johnson has been announced as Elite Motorsport’s second driver for the 2017 Ginetta Junior Championship season.

Johnson had teamed up with Rob Boston Racing for his debut campaign this year, ultimately contesting seven race weekends across the season.

The fifteen year old would break into the top fifteen in the first three meetings of the season, taking a best result of thirteenth in the Brands Hatch season finale.

Johnson is set to contest a first full season in the series with Elite, joining the recently-confirmed Harry King in the Norfolk squads line-up.

“I am very much looking forward to working with Ed, Chris and all the team at Elite Motorsport for the coming 2017 season,” said Johnson.

“I’d like to extend my continued thanks to my sponsors Bundle Stars and Driving Test Success.”