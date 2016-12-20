Harry King will return to the Ginetta Junior Championship in 2017 with a championship bid firmly in his sights with Elite Motorsport.

King enjoyed a hugely successful Rookie season this year, with fourteen class podiums including seven wins taking him to third in the final Rookie Cup standings.

On top of that, King also picked up a pair of outright race wins at Snetterton and Rockingham, as well as three other overall podium finishes.

King is Elite’s first confirmed driver for the 2017 campaign, with the Norfolk-based outfit set to tackle only their third ever season in the series.

“Last season we became stronger and stronger as the season progressed and I’m positive thinking we have ended it as one of the teams to beat,” said King.

“There’s no doubt that I want to come back and compete for the overall championship, which is certainly something I can achieve alongside Elite through consistency and outright pace.”