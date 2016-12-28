Kamui Kobayashi has become the latest driver to state that he would be interested in competing in Formula E.

The current Toyota WEC driver said that he liked the look of the series, and if the right opportunity presented itself he would give it a go.

“I think [Formula E] looks good,” he told Motorsport.com. “Many manufacturers are going in and the championship is very competitive.

“It has good drivers, so if I had a good opportunity, I would go there.

“I’m quite open, but my number one target next year is to win the championship and also win the Le Mans 24 Hours. That’s what I’m focussed on right now.”

When asked if he could combine his WEC driving duties with competing in Formula E, Kobayashi said, “Yeah, because [many] do that. Why not?”

This was despite last year’s runner-up in Formula E, Lucas di Grassi, saying that he doesn’t think it will be compatible to compete in both championships for much longer.

The Brazilian used to have a drive in both until Audi’s withdrawal from WEC earlier this year, but believes that due to Formula E’s growth, drivers will have to choose one or the other.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, di Grassi said, “If some guys miss Formula E for WEC, that’s their choice. An LMP1 car can run with two drivers in a six-hour race.

“I think it depends on how the championships go. If you have no chance of a title in one series but you do in the other, the decision should be quite easy.

“But I don’t know if drivers’ contracts mean they have to prioritise one over the other. For guys who drive for two different manufacturers, it’s much harder.

“In future, I think they’ll have to choose one championship or the other. Formula E is becoming more and more serious, requiring a lot of effort and resources – and that includes drivers.”