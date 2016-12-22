Kevin Magnussen will enjoy his off season knowing his F1 future was secured early - Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Kevin Magnussen is excited for the future after finding job security with his move to the Haas F1 Team, the first time in his Formula 1 career that he has a multiple year race seat contract.

The twenty-four-year-old Dane finished off his campaign with the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team in 2016, after replacing Pastor Maldonado, with just two top ten finishes, with his best race coming early in the year in Russia when he finished seventh, but Magnussen rejected an offer to remain with the Enstone-based team to move to Haas in place of Esteban Gutierrez on a multi-year contract.

Magnussen was controversially dropped from the McLaren F1 Team at the end of his rookie campaign in 2014 in favour of Fernando Alonso returning to the Woking-based squad, the Dane is happy knowing that his future within the sport is secure with Haas, where he will partner Romain Grosjean.

“It is the first time I will go into next season knowing I am in F1 straight away,” said Magnussen on crash.net. “I haven’t had a proper off-season preparing for next season and this is my first time properly continuing so it feels good. I am really excited about my next adventure.”