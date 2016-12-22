After three years as Chief Technical Officer at Williams Martini Racing, Pat Symonds will be leaving at the end of 2016.

Symonds joined the Grove based outfit towards the end of the 2013 Formula 1 season on a three-year contact after a stint at Manor Racing MRT. He has overseen a strong turn around in the team’s performance, with fourteen podiums secured over the past three seasons.

Symonds’ first full season saw the team beat Scuderia Ferrari to third place in the Constructors’ Championship. The team then finished third again in the Constructors’ in 2015 and fifth this year, after losing out to fourth with Sahara Force India F1 Team.

Deputy Team Principal, Claire Williams, believes Symonds has been the pivotal in shaping Williams into a much stronger racing team.

“Pat has been a tremendous asset to this team over the past three years,” said Williams. “Pat’s appointment was the start of a major restructuring exercise.

“He has been pivotal in reshaping Williams into what is a much stronger racing team today. I would like to thank him for all of his hard work and commitment during that time. We now look to the future and will be announcing details regarding the team’s technical leadership in due course.”