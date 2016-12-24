Mick Schumacher will make the jump up into the FIA European Formula 3 Championship in 2017, and will race for Prema Powerteam, the outfit that ran him in Formula 4 last season.

The seventeen-year-old finished runner-up in both the Italian and German Formula 4 championships in 2016, and after testing with Prema in post-season tests, it has been decided that he will join the Italian outfit alongside the already confirmed Callum Ilott and Guan yu Zhou.

“F3 will be the ideal step for me to make, and I am totally fired up for the new year to start,” said Schumacher. “I am also really happy about staying with Prema, because this is such a professional team and I will again be able to learn a lot.

“The next season will surely be challenging, but the tests we’ve been doing in the past weeks proved the F3 car is extremely fun to drive. I can’t wait for 2017 to begin!”

Team Principal Angelo Rosin is delighted to be able to retain the services of Schumacher, and believes he has what it takes to impress in Formula 3 machinery next season.

“We are thrilled to continue working with Mick in 2017,” said Rosin. “Not only he is a skilled driver, he is a great guy and already showed he has all what it takes to be a top all-round professional.

“Debuting in a challenging series like the FIA F.3 European Championship is not going to be easy, but we will be 100 percent behind Mick to help him keep impressing as he did this year.”