Two-time Red Bull Global Rallycross champion Tanner Foust is the star of a new online video made in collaboration with long-time sponsor Rockstar Energy Drink.

Produced by Donut Media, ‘Quantum Drift’ shows Foust behind the wheel of his Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Beetle, his V8-powered drift Passat, a Polaris RZR UTV, his very own Porsche 912E, and a boat in a video inspired by 1980s TV show Quantum Leap.

“The concept is inspired by this nerdy TV show that I used to watch,” said Foust. “We dreamt up an action sequence that basically gave me the chance to drive as many fun machines as possible in one video.”

The film was made over a six month period with Donut Media capturing footage 30 seconds at a time.

“We know there are a lot of people doing cool stuff out there and we’re trying to do a new take and a fresh look,” said Jacob Agajanian, vice president of partnerships at Donut Media. “Our shoots are fast and fun and a little sketchy, and we had a fantastic experience working with Tanner on this project.”

You can watch ‘Quantum Drift’ below: