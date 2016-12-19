Tom Chilton will return to the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship in 2017, driving the second Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra.

The 31-year-old touring car veteran will join rookie Senna Proctor at the manufacturer team on its return to the BTCC in 2017, Chilton 12 times a race winner in the series since his 2002 debut.

Chilton enjoyed victories with Vauxhall during its last manufacturer stint with VX Racing, also holding 45 podiums and 10 pole positions to his name before a venture to the World Touring Car Championship in 2012.

The returning Chilton said: “I am delighted to be back in the BTCC, I have continued to watch as a fan while racing in World Touring Cars and the itch to get back behind the wheel on British soil has never gone away.

“So you can imagine how excited I was when Adam got in touch, plus to get to return in a Vauxhall Astra, a car that I know and love is a dream. I am confident that Power Maxed Racing will be front runners and scoring podiums, the team are fantastic, and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel.”

Adam Weaver, Power Maxed Racing Team Principal, commented: “I have known Tom for a while now and followed his career with interest, which has now paid off. His experience and work ethic is second to none, he knows what’s coming and will be a great role model for Senna as well as a proven race winner. We knew last year that we had the ingredients for success but like a cake you can’t rush it, but maybe, just maybe this year we can have our cake and eat it!”

Alan Gow, BTCC Series Director, also commented: “It’s really great to see Tom back in the BTCC – and securing a driver of his undoubted speed and experience shows just how serious Power Maxed are about their Vauxhall programme.”

Power Maxed Racing will reveal the brace of Vauxhall Astras in their full livery at the BTCC Season Launch on 16 March 2017.