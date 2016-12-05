Pascal Wehrlein admits he will have to be patient to find out where he will be racing in 2017 after being heavily linked with the vacant Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team seat in place of the retired Nico Rosberg.

Wehrlein had looked likely to either race for the Manor Racing MRT team he made his Formula 1 debut with in 2016 again next year or make the switch to the Sauber F1 Team, but Rosberg’s shock retirement just days after taking the championship has opened up a third possibility.

“The team knows I would love to drive for them, the tests I did were great,” said Wehrlein to Autosport. “I cannot call them every day to say ‘what’s happening?’ I don’t want to be annoying.

“I’m there if they think I’m the right person for the team. I will do whatever I have to do and whatever is necessary to deliver. I just have to wait now.”

Wehrlein knows the drive is in high demand, and the young German knows Toto Wolff will have a lot to consider as drivers make their play for the ride alongside Lewis Hamilton.

“There is no news at the moment, but as expected every driver is calling him,” said Wehrlein. “Everyone wants to grab this unbelievable opportunity to join the Mercedes team.

“I understand they want to go for the best option, that they want to have a bit more time, or the time they need to decide which one they think will be the best one for the team.”