HONG KONG, CHINA - OCTOBER 9: In this handout image supplied by Formula E, during the FIA Formula E Championship Hong Kong ePrix at the Central Harbourfront Circuit on October 9, 2016 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by LAT Photographic / Formula E via Getty Images)

Season four of Formula E could kick off as late as December according to Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag.

The change comes after this season’s opener in Hong Kong was nearly cancelled due to a typhoon in the region.

As such Agag said that the series would not race there in October again, and instead it would be pushed back to late November or early December.

He also mentioned his desire to put more races in January and February, as Formula E would be one of the few motorsport series racing over those months.

The change would also avoid the criticism the series received this year for the long gap between rounds two and three of the championship, with there being three months between Marrakesh and Bueno Aires.

Speaking to Autosport, Agag said, “We won’t be racing in Hong Kong in October again. We want Hong Kong [as the opening round], we’re looking at delaying it until late November or even the first weekend of December.

“And then we’ll pack the calendar, with much more racing in January and February. Formula 1 and the other championships are going up to November, so December may fit well.”

Agag also said that it was likely there would be a Brazilian round of the championship either next season or in season five.

He commented, “We are in talks with a number of potential host cities at the moment.

“It’s very possible to see us running in Brazil maybe next season, or more likely in the fifth season.”

This is a prospect that understandable excites last year’s championship runner-up Lucas di Grassi, who said that he had even drawn out a possible circuit layout around Ibirapuera Park in Sao Paulo.

Speaking to Motorsport.com the Brazilian said, “I have drawn out a track and now we try to make something happen.

“The prospects are exciting not only for me but also the race fans of Brazil, it would be a great highlight for me to be able to race in my home city again.”