The 2017 F1 regulation changes will result in the cars being faster, looking more aggressive and will bring on closer racing, according to McLaren Executive Director Zak Brown.

The rules shake-up will see wider tyres and wider chassis’, with design focused towards improved aerodynamic performance, as well as aiming to make the cars up to three seconds a lap quicker.

Speaking to Autosport.com at their International Show in Birmingham, Brown explained his excitement over what the new machines will bring.

“The cars are going to be faster and I hope the racing is better and closer.

“Anytime you get a rules shake-up, it means there will be someone who gets it more right than anticipated and someone will get it more wrong than anticipated.

“The cars are going to be very fast, they look great and they are going to look meaner with these bigger and wider wings.”

No specific launch date for the reveal of the MP4-32 has been set as yet, but the American confirmed that staff back at the factory had been given a glimpse of the new machine, and believes fans will hopefully be pleasantly surprised.

“We’re working on the launch date right now. It’s going to be right before the Spain test, so late February.

“We’ve shown it to the guys and girls at McLaren and we’re very excited for our future.

“We’ve just signed off on the livery and I think the fans will be excited to find out what the car looks like both technically and visually.”

Last year saw a much improved performance from the McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team, who rose to sixth in the constructors’ standings, following a dismal and unreliability strewn 2015 where they could only manage ninth.

Brown is hoping a similar jump in progress can be achieved in 2017, and feels that would signal they are on the correct path.

“Everyone is working well together and pushing hard, 2015 was a pretty painful year for the team.

“But 2016 was a good step forward, but still not where you would expect McLaren to be.

“So if we can make that step from 15 to 16, 16 to 17, I think we’re heading in the right direction.”

The Honda power unit has been redesigned ahead of the 2017 season, featuring an all new layout and structure, which McLaren hope will help them in their quest to make its partnership with the Japanese manufacturer, a winning one next season.