AJ Foyt Racing has announced that they will switch from Honda to Chevrolet power in 2017, the first time since 2005 that the team and engine supplier last raced together.

Carlos Muñoz and Conor Daly will participate in the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season for the team, and it marks a reuniting of the two parties that last saw AJ Foyt IV race at Fontana at the end of 2005.

“I’m glad to be back with Chevy,” said Team Owner AJ Foyt. “I’ve had a lot of success with them in the past and I’m looking forward to more success in the future.”

“I am looking forward to what will be a new chapter for us that involves returning to an old friend in Chevrolet,” Team President Larry Foyt said. “There are a lot of changes happening within our team this off season and I won’t minimize the challenges, but I see a lot of potential with our plan.”

Mark Kent, the Director of Chevrolet Motorsports Competition, has welcomed the Foyt team back into the Chevy family, and is hopeful that the renewed partnership can have a healthy and productive 2017 together.

“We are pleased to welcome AJ Foyt Racing to the Chevrolet IndyCar program,” said Kent. “Chevrolet and Foyt both have long histories in IndyCar racing, including prior opportunities to work together.

“We look forward to renewing the partnership and a strong start to the 2017 season.”