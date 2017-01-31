After a year in the Formula Ford 1600 series, young British prodigy Alex Fores is eyeing up a move to the F4 British Championship. 2016 saw the 16-year-old racer finish fourth in the Mono1800 standings despite competing in less than half of the rounds.

The Marlow-born driver was a revelation in his debut season, winning on multiple occasions. He’s looking to follow fellow Formula Ford graduate, Patrik Pasma into the FIA backed British F4.

“I couldn’t have hoped for a better debut season in single-seaters than the one I had last year, competing against racers who’ve driven their cars for years and beating them in a Formula Ford I had limited experience in was a real confidence boost.” said Fores.

“Now I’m looking to move up to F4 and compete against some of the best young racers in the country and show them what I’m made of!”

Fores has yet to announce any official plans for the series and is still looking for sponsors to compete in the year.

British F4 recently announced the Challenge Cup for young drivers attempting to compete in the series, but not spend out on a full season budget. Each competitor will race in fewer rounds, for a reduced cost and a separate championship. All together, the series has put together £27,000 of prize money over the course of the year and will be useful for drivers such as Fores.