Jaime Alguersuari Sr, the boss of World Series Formula V8 3.5, has written a letter to the organiser of the GP2 and GP3 Series, Bruno Michel, in order to stop alleged efforts to undermine his series.

The letter, which was also sent to teams from his own series as well as those from GP2 and GP3, plus a number of driver managers, condemned those who were spreading rumours that the series may not run in 2017, and should these rumours persist, legal action cannot be ruled out.

“In the last months, many people linked to you and your business were disclosing in some ways to the World Series teams, team managers and drivers that the World Series Formula V8 3.5 will not take place in the 2017 season,” read the statement from Alguersuari, as seen by Autosport.

“I am a man strongly linked to my faith and moral codes, and I do believe ­- above all – in the values of sport, the sense of honour and integrity.

“Please allow me to honestly express my deep respect and admiration for such a worthy of merit hard work and dedication displayed on the series you represent: the GP2 and GP3 series. I am convinced that you feel the same regarding my role in the World Series.

“For this reason, I would like to tell you – to the exemplary businessman you are and to all the people to whom this email is also addressed – that nobody – I say again, nobody – unconnected to RPM-MKTG and/or Dentsu Aegis Network [the owner of RPM] is entitled to state to third parties whatever comment regarding the present or the future of the World Series Formula V8 3.5.

“To sum up, I would like that the information enclosed in this email will be a legal warning to any person or organisation interested in making comments with a defamatory intention or in circulating false and malign rumours regarding the present and the future of the World Series Formula V8 3.5.

“RPM-MKTG will not allow such behaviour and will take all legal actions necessary to preserve its legitimate rights.”

World Series Formula V8 3.5 will this year support the FIA World Endurance Championship, with the first round taking place at Silverstone in April. So far, three drivers have been announced, with Pietro Fittipaldi and Rene Binder at Lotus and Alfonso Celis Jr at Fortec Motorsports.