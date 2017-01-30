Max Angelelli ended his career on a high after helping the #10 take victory at Daytona - Credit: Jake Galstad LAT Photo USA, Courtesy of IMSA

Max Angelelli ended his sportscar racing career in the best possible manner as he helped the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Konica Minolta Cadillac take victory in the 2017 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

The Italian, nicknamed ‘The Ax’ is stepping away from his driving duties in order to focus on his duties behind the scenes with Cadillac, and he secured his second 24-hour win at Daytona alongside team-mates Jeff Gordon and brothers Ricky and Jordan Taylor, with the quartet taking the chequered flag less than a second clear of the #5 Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac.

Angelelli was delighted to go out on such a high, and was thankful for the time he has spent with Wayne Taylor Racing and for racing alongside the Taylor family for so long.

“Oh, it’s just wonderful,” said Angelelli after the #10 took the chequered flag. “I’m just speechless. I could not believe it. What better than this?

“I’m very happy. Happy for what I did and what I’ve achieved with the boys and Jeff today, to finish my career with a win, a big win like this one in the Rolex 24, it’s great. You know, I’m thankful to the Taylors, the family.”