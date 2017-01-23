For four decades, 86 year-old Bernie Ecclestone has maintained his position atop the ivory tower of Formula One, however he has today revealed that he has been ousted from his role as owners-to-be Liberty Media begin moulding the sport to their vision through recently-appointed chairman Chase Carey.

Rumours have circulated over the last week as to how long Ecclestone would remain in power following the World Motor Sport Council’s vote agreeing the sale of F1 to Liberty Media. Ecclestone himself intimated that he could depart within the next few weeks, although it now appears that Liberty have opted to make the move sooner rather than later.

In an interview with Auto Motor und Sport, Ecclestone broke the news that is yet to be officially confirmed by Liberty Media. An announcement is expected on either Tuesday or Wednesday.

“I was dismissed today. This is official. I no longer run the company. My position has been taken by Chase Carey”.

Following Ecclestone’s high-profile departure, attention will further intensify on F1’s soon to be owners as they appear in favour of a contrasting operating structure to which the sport is accustomed. It is expected that former ESPN executive Sean Bratches will oversee the commercial arm of the sport in conjunction with Ross Brawn potentially managing the sporting side. Traditionally, it has been a one man band, though this is no longer the case.

Ecclestone’s reign has been a remarkable one; he has clung to power as the sport has transformed during his tenure. As F1 has been in an almost constant state of flux, he has remained as one of the few constants. As change is afoot, fans can ready themselves for further seismic alterations in the weeks and months ahead.