The Renault Sport Formula 1 Team have confirmed they have struck a partnership with BP/Castrol to supply their fuel and lubricants in 2017.

The Enstone based squad had previously used Total both last season and when still running as the Lotus F1 Team, but had been mulling over a change of supplier this year, and made the decision to go with BP.

Managing Director Cyril Abiteboul believes that due to the new rules this year, finding the right fuel mixture and supplier, could see teams gain a performance advantage.

“With the new aerodynamic regulations for the 2017 Formula 1 season, power sensitivity will increase.

“Therefore fuels and lubricants will make an even greater difference to the overall performance of the car than they have since the new power unit regulations have been introduced in 2014.

“The teams at BP and Castrol are very excited by the challenges offered by Formula 1 and we are confident they will help us achieve our ambitions for our new car in 2017 and beyond.”

The last time the two brands worked in collaboration with each other was a successful venture, back in 1997, when Williams Renault won the world championship, and Renault Sport President Jerome Stoll is looking forward to rekindling that strong partnership once again.

“The return of BP and Castrol, brands with such strong heritage in motorsport, is very good news and opens new opportunities for our Formula 1 team.

“BP’s commitment highlights the ongoing appeal of Formula 1 to major multinational companies. We are very proud and motivated to have a technical partner and sponsor of this calibre.”

Customer teams Red Bull Racing and Scuderia Toro Rosso have gone down an alternative route to Renault, and will use the services of ExxonMobil this year, who had been the sole suppliers of the McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team until this year.

The Woking based squad are also thought to have opted for BP in 2017, although no details have been announced by them as yet.