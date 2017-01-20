The US F4 Championship will have a new name on the grid this season, as the legendary Cape Motorsports enter the series with a three-car assault. While two spaces are yet to be filled, Steve Bamford, the 2016 F2000 Championship winner has already been announced as the first.

Similar to the Formula Ford racing in the United Kingdom, F2000 has become increasingly filled with more experienced drivers as Bamford was one of eight ‘Masters’ inside the top nine. Despite not competing in the final round, he won eight of the twelve races he started.

The Canadian has picked up success in the past as well, finishing third in the 2015 edition of F2000 while also winning the SCCA June Sprints of Formula F in 2013. He even competed in US F4 last year, though struggled to make any impact as an independent entry.

As for Cape, they have a long a successful history for junior formula in the United States. Statistically they’ve won more than any other team in the Mazda Road to Indy, while also driving Nico Jamin to the U.S. F2000 National Championship in 2015 and third in the Pro Mazda Championship last year.

“We’re pretty excited to add the F4 US Championship to our program,” said owner Dominic Cape.

“The series fits into our overall internal ladder system and will be a great step for young drivers graduating from karting. We like the budget and we like the cars, and we’re really looking forward to getting out to the track to begin our test program.”

Like many of the FIA Formula 4 championships outside of Europe, the US F4 Championship runs a unique chassis. Onroak Automotive North America (formerly Crawford Composites), provide the F4-16 carbon-fibre tub, while the championship also runs a 160hp of Honda engine. Last years series saw 16-year-old Cameron Das lift the trophy after a dominant second half.

Racing for season two begins at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on the 8 April, for the first of six rounds.