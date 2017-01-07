The 2017 GP2 Series season will be run without Carlin after they announced that they would be withdrawing from the championship to focus on their other single seater commitments.

The British team took eight wins in the category since making their bow in the 2011 GP2 Asia Series through Max Chilton, Jolyon Palmer and Felipe Nasr, with their best finish in the standings being Nasr when he took third in 2014.

Last year the team ran Marvin Kirchhöfer and Sergio Canamasas, while both Rene Binder and Louis Delétraz both participated in a solitary event, but Carlin are now putting their efforts into their FIA European Formula 3 Championship, EuroFormula Open, BRDC British Formula 3, British Formula 4 and Indy Lights teams, while a jump into the Verizon IndyCar Series in 2017 has yet to be ruled out.

“We’ve come to a point where we have fulfilled our contract with GP2 Series, a championship in which we have enjoyed great success including numerous podiums, race wins, and been championship contenders,” said a source from within Carlin to Autosport.

“The time has now come to move on to focus on other areas of our race programmes.”

Carlin’s absence from GP2 means it has pulled out of GP2, GP3 and Formula V8 3.5 in the past few seasons, but with Lando Norris, Jehan Daruvala and Ferdinand Habsburg already confirmed to their European Formula 3 team, they are still aiming high.