Double Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship title winner Colin Turkington has departed Team BMR after two seasons with Warren Scott‘s squad.

Turkington, who won the Drivers’ Championship in both 2009 and 2014, clinched five victories with BMR in 2016 on his way to finishing fourth in the final standings in the team’s new Subaru Levorg GT.

The former MG, Vauxhall and BMW racer switched to Scott’s outfit in 2015 from West Surrey Racing to race a Volkswagen CC, also finishing fourth in the championship while BMR grabbed the Teams’ Championship.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Team BMR and will savour the success we shared together over the past two seasons,” added Turkington. “However, the time has come to part company and apply the focus to each of our own individual goals and needs.

“I sincerely value the journey we have shared together, securing the Teams’ Championship in 2015, winning my fifth Independents’ title and of course the thrilling year we have just had with the Subaru Levorg. I have been fortunate to work with some of the best in the business at BMR and it has been a valuable experience and certainly helped me grow and improve.

“The BTCC is surely one of the toughest championships in the world to win, and to finish last season with a realistic shot at winning the title in a new car was a tremendous achievement. I wish Team BMR every success going forward and I hope that they are just as proud of our two seasons together as I am.”

BMR are yet to announced their line-up for the 2017 BTCC season, although team boss Scott sent his gratitude to the Northern Irishman.

“Colin has been an absolute pleasure to work with over the past two seasons and has brought a tremendous amount of knowledge to the team, which has aided BMR in its growth and development as a front-running BTCC team,” Scott commented. “I wish Colin good luck for the forthcoming season and would like to thank him for all his efforts and great achievements that he has brought to BMR.”

Turkington is no stranger to a late deal in winter seasons, and added at Autosport International on Saturday: “My exit from BMR was only yesterday, so I need some time to absorb the news and work out the next path.

“I’ll continue to work hard over the next few weeks to make something happen.”