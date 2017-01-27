With 2016 Italian F4 rookie runner-up Lorenzo Colombo announced a few days ago, the BhaiTech Racing squad has revealed that race winner Sebastian Fernandez will also join the team as they look to fight for the driver’s title.

Colombo had been a notable rookie during a season that saw many of the experienced drivers fill the line light. Strong results in Monza and Imola, which included a podium, had seen the Italian become a front-running driver towards the end of the year, picking up four rookie wins in total.

“I’m delighted to be part of BhaiTech Racing again this season. I feel really prepared both physically and psychologically thanks to my personal trainer Alessio Testa and to my coach driver Marco Apicella.” started Colombo.

“I’m ready for the 2017 Italian F4 Championship. I’m determined to keep up with the expectations and give my 100 percent all the time in order to score the best possible results.”

As for Fernandez, while he may be moving teams, he’s also no stranger to F4 racing, having competed in three series last year. Two podiums in the F4 Spanish Championship was coupled with an outstanding final round in Italy.

He had qualified on pole for race one and two getting caught up in an incident towards the start of both races. The second event though saw him make a spectacular recovery to clinch the overall win from the main points leaders. He finished sixth in the rookie standings.

Fernandez commented on the opportunity, saying; “I am very excited to compete in the Italian Formula 4 Championship with BhaiTech Racing. It is a really strong team and with the experience I gained last year I believe we can post some really competitive results.”

“We are delighted to field Fernandez in the 2017 Italian F.4 season,” added BhaiTech team manager Nicolò Gaglian.

“We tested him for quite some time but we have been impressed from the very beginning. He has a very clean and precise driving style, and is also able to reach the car’s limit rapidly and consistently. I think he will be among the title contenders this season.”

So far, the only other Italian F4 drivers to be announced have been the Prema Powerteam pairing of Juri Vips and Juan Manuel Correa.