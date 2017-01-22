Craig Breen finished an excellent fifth in the Rally Monte Carlo despite experiencing conditions that make the event have the reputation of the tough challenge it is, particularly on the final day on Sunday.

Weather conditions made tyre choices difficult on Sunday, and despite sticking with slicks, Citroen Total Abu Dhabi racer Breen and co-driver Scott Martin were able to maintain position inside the top five, although they could not keep Dani Sordo behind them.

Despite the tricky day in Monte Carlo and running with a 2016 C3 WRC machine – all those ahead of him, including Hyundai racer Sordo, were running 2017 machinery, Breen was one of the stars of the whole rally and was naturally delighted with his top five result.

“The conditions were unbelievably difficult,” said Breen. “I guess that’s why the Col de Turini has become such an iconic test!

“I did wonder whether or not to go with the snow tyres for the final test, but I kept the slicks and it became more and more difficult the further we went on the stage. But we managed to make it to the end and stay in the top five, which is a great result.”