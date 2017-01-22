Dani Sordo managed to hold off Craig Breen for fourth place in the 2017 Rallye Monte Carlo, but the Spaniard admitted that it was a tough rally for the Hyundai i20 driver.

Despite missing out on a podium, Sordo felt there were positives to take away from the rally, especially with taking his first stage win of the year on Superstage 14 and by finishing the highest of the Hyundai drivers, and he is now looking forward to the next rally in Sweden.

“It has not been a good rally for us but there have been positive signs for the rest of the season,” admitted Sordo. “Today’s opening stages were really enjoyable. The stage win was good for the confidence and we were able to close the gap to Breen.

“There wasn’t much between us going into the Power Stage but the conditions were really terrible in the mountains. Unbelievable! All we could do was minimise the time loss and thankfully it was enough to hold onto fourth and to score some important Manufacturer points.

“The team has put in a lot of hard work on our new car and from the speed we showed this morning, it’s definitely competitive. We need to use all of the encouraging aspects of this weekend and look for a better weekend in Sweden.”