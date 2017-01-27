Following a strong run in the second half of the 2016 season, Charlie Digby will return for his first full Ginetta Junior Championship season this year with HHC Motorsport.

Digby joined the BTCC support series from the Snetterton weekend onwards, with a best finish of fifteenth overall coming at Rockingham in his HHC-run Ginetta G40.

Some battling displays in the season-ending Winter Series would then yield Digby a pair of top ten finishes and twelfth overall in the final points standings.

“The HHC team have supported me through possibly the hardest part of my racing career – the beginning!” said Digby.

“I feel confident the 2017 Ginetta Junior season will be the competitive test-bed I need to further hone my skills as I look to take on more experienced racers at the front half of the grid.

“I am focused on finishing well, bringing the car home clean and who knows… if I can work hard enough possibly even win some silverware by the end of the season.”

Digby is HHC Motorsport’s third confirmed driver for the upcoming Junior season, joining rookie entrants Scott McKenna and Ruben Del Sarte.

HHC boss Charlie Kemp added: “Charlie has worked hard to make his limited track time last season really count.

“His development has been pleasing with a good run in the 2016 Winter Series testament to that.

“I have no doubt that we will see him climbing up the grid in 2017, achieving his goal to be a consistent top-10 finisher.”