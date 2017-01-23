DS Virgin Racing have signed former GP3 champion and Williams F1 test driver Alex Lynn as a development driver.

Having won races in GP2 last season, Lynn had announced that he would not compete in the feeder series next year.

His reserve role at Williams also ended following their decision not to promote him to a race seat following the departure of both Felipe Massa and Valtteri Bottas.

But after missing out on a role at Jaguar Panasonic Racing, Lynn said he was delighted to have signed a ‘multi-year’ deal with DS Virgin.

“Formula E is arguably the most competitive motor racing championship in the world, with the highest calibre of drivers.

“As a driver I want to be competing in the top series, which is why I’ve been trying so hard to get into Formula E, and ‘DS Virgin was my first choice.

“So I’m delighted to have signed a multi-year deal with DS Virgin Racing!”

And speaking to Autosport, Lynn said that his experience from his test drive with Jaguar towards the end of last year was what helped him secure his new role.

“What I did at Donington was quite a big thing for Alex Tai [DS Virgin Racing boss] and the guys at DS Virgin, as well as the single-seater stuff I’ve done in the past,” he said.

“A big question is, ‘Can you do it in the real car?’ and the opportunity at Donington was a great chance for me to show that.

“I’d really like to thank Alex for the chance to be with this team – I’m going to be giving it my all.”

Lynn’s role is likely to be an important one this season due to the predicted clashes between the Formula E and WEC calendars.

Both Sam Bird and Jose Maria Lopez could miss races, with Lopez currently expected to miss the Mexico City and New York ePrix due to his Toyota commitments.

DS Virgin’s Team Principal Alex Tai said they were pleased with their new signing, saying “I’m delighted we have acquired a driver of the calibre and potential of Alex Lynn.

“It is a testament to the strength of Formula E that we’re now attracting drivers like Alex and it speaks volumes that Alex has chosen DS Virgin Racing as his team.

“We’re excited to see what he’s capable of in our car. “