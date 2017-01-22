Elfyn Evans put in a starring drive to finish sixth in the Rallye Monte Carlo on Sunday, and knows that his performances throughout the event has raised his profile significantly.

The M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC driver dominated three stages on day two in the legendary event alongside co-driver Daniel Barritt, and although he could not better sixth overall at the end of the rally, he acknowledged that his driving raised some eyebrows.

“It’s a fantastic start to the season for us,” said Evans. “We didn’t have a great day on Friday but Saturday’s performance more than made up for that and really raised some eyebrows.

“I was very happy with my driving and the feeling with the car and tyres was really positive. It was easy to work with Daniel again, everything gelled together right from the start.”

The only driver within the M-Sport team running the DMACK tyres, Evans took time to come to terms with the rubber in the conditions, but once they did, he performed admirably. It was the best finish at Monte Carlo for the DMACK tyres, and Dick Cormack, the DMACK managing director was delighted with the result.

“Last season saw our gravel products challenge for WRC victories and this year has started exceptionally well for our Tarmac tyres,” said Cormack. “We have to be pleased with the result on what has been some of the toughest Monte conditions for a few years, it’s a big step forward for us.

“Elfyn has driven exceptionally well all weekend and huge congratulations are due to M-Sport for winning on the debut of their new Fiesta.”