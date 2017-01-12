Elfyn Evans will lead British tyre manufacturer DMACK’s 2017 World Rally Championship assault in a 2017 Ford Fiesta WRC.

Evans was demoted to the WRC2 category last year after two seasons with the senior team but returns to the top flight WRC category in a brand new Ford Fiesta WRC.

The Welshman has had a short but successful partnership with DMACK, lifting the 2016 British Rally Championship title after winning five of the seven rounds and also took overall victory at the Bettega Memorial rally last month.

Evan will line-up on the start line of Rallye Monte Carlo alongside M-Sport team-mates Sébastien Ogier and Ott Tanak and will be nominated as M-Sport’s third points scoring driver. when the series kicks off with the iconic Rally Monte Carlo.

Evans will finalise his preparations with a pre-event test in France on Friday 13 January.

DMACK will also continue its WRC 2 seven-round programme for the winners of last year’s Drive DMACK Fiesta Trophy.

Champion and fellow Welshman Osian Pryce will be joined by Finland’s Max Vatanen and Northern Irishman Jon Armstrong, who will all share the prize drives in an M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5.

The Drive DMACK Fiesta Trophy will become the FIA Junior WRC this season.

Like last season, it will comprise of six rounds of the WRC, with drivers competing in identical Ford Fiesta R2T cars run by M-Sport – again battling for the Drive DMACK prize of a full season in WRC 2.

Dick Cormack, DMACK managing director, said: “Last year was pivotal in DMACK’s history – from both a performance and technical development aspect. Our small but extremely focused team has made huge strides forward and we’re determined to maintain that progression this season.

“Elfyn has been a great ambassador for DMACK when dominating the British championship and I’m confident his hunger for success will shine through this year.”

Evans was delighted to be back in a WRC car after a season of doubt in 2016 after his demotion.

“I’m really excited to be back driving a WRC car again at an exciting period for the sport with the new generation cars – and I’m thankful to DMACK for the opportunity.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with them over the last 12 months and being part of the development of new 2017 products.

“Being away from the top level for a season has been really hard, but it’s made me more motivated and determined to make the most of this opportunity.”