After testing for Campos Racing at the 2016 GP3 Series post-season test, 19 year old Julien Falchero has been confirmed to their line up for the 2017 season.

The Frenchman competed in Formula Renault in 2016, contesting the Eurocup 2.0 and the NEC championships – finishing 13th in both classes. In 2015 he competed in the Eurocup and also the Alps class but was ineligible for points as he was a guest.

“A new challenge in 2017 in the GP3 Series with Campos Racing is an extraordinary opportunity. The tests in Abu Dhabi and the integration within the team in Valencia in Spain is a real treat for me,” commented Falchero “I’m going to prepare for the season to be in the best physical shape and having a Coach as great as former French Formula One driver, Jean Pierre Jarier, who has agreed to take care of me with the goal to occupy the first places on the grid.”

Team founder and principal Adrian Campos added: “I’m very happy to welcome Falchero to our team. We worked really well together in Abu Dhabi. We were impressed by his maturity and I’m sure we can have a good season.”

Falchero is the second driver to be confirmed to the 2017 grid, joining Kevin Jörg who has made the switch to Trident.