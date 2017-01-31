Jannes Fittje has been announced as the first driver for Fortec Motorsports’ line-up for the 2017 EuroFormula Open season, with the young German racer stepping up after two years in ADAC Formula 4.

The seventeen-year-old took seventh in the final standings last season having taken three podium finishes for Ralf Schumacher’s US Racing team, and is looking to advance his career in Formula 3 machinery where he hopes to be fighting towards the front of the field.

“I was really impressed with the two tests I completed with Fortec last year,” said Fittje. “The communication is very efficient between the team and driver, so we improved the set up of the car together and I felt really comfortable in the car in both tests. All the guys at Fortec have been really helpful and shown a lot of motivation so the team atmosphere is amazing for me.

“Regarding my 2017 season in the EuroFormula Open it will be my debut in this car, but I want to have a good start to the year and my overall goal is to finish the championship in the top three with as many wins and podiums as possible.”

Jamie Dye, the Managing Director at Fortec Motorsports, is looking forward to seeing what Fittje can do in the EuroFormula Open championship in 2017 after impressing him during the tests he performed with his team.

“We are excited to have Jannes step up to EuroFormula Open F3 with us,” said Dye. “He has shown great potential after a consistent year in ADAC F4, and we look forward to continuing our great form together after a solid winter testing.”