The Red Bull Global Rallycross field is one of the most diverse in all of world motorsport. From Formula One to the World Rally Championship, drifting, sports car racing, even two wheeled stars and skateboarders; the Red Bull GRC field has someone from virtually every kind of background possible.

However, While the series has featured a huge number of global superstars in its first six seasons, there are some big names that are yet to race in Red Bull GRC who would be a perfect fit.

Jenson Button

If you believe the rumours, Jenson Button will be a Red Bull Global Rallycross driver this year.

The 2009 Formula One world champion has never hidden his desire to compete in rallycross once he closed the book on his F1 career. His father was a prominent British Rallycross competitor in the 1970s and Button himself has said he is likely to compete Stateside in rallycross at some point.

Button was also spotted at the 2015 season finale as a guest of SH Racing, whose driver at the time was another ex-F1 driver: Nelson Piquet Jr.

Piquet is again unlikely to return to Red Bull GRC this year owing to FIA WEC and Formula E commitments – although Olsbergs Honda or Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross are more likely potential destinations for the McLaren exile than privateer SH Racing.

Juan Pablo Montoya

Juan Pablo Montoya is a breed of racing driver which is becoming increasingly rare these days. IndyCar, Formula One, NASCAR, and sports cars – Montoya has won in virtually everything he has ever been behind the wheel of.

Rallycross remains something the Colombian is yet to experience though.

Josef Newgarden will replace Montoya in Penske’s full-time IndyCar lineup this year, but the seven-time Grand Prix winner will remain a part of the Penske fold, competing in the Indy 500 and will lead a sports car programme should the team decide to put one together.

Penske have also expressed an interest in racing in Red Bull GRC in the past, could the stars perfectly align one day?

“Mad” Mike Whiddett

Drifting sensation “Mad” Mike Whiddett made his racing début last October competing in the Australian GT championship.

Combining his new racing exploits with his sideways experience could be a successful career move for the New Zealander, who also enjoys extensive backing from series sponsor Red Bull.

Whiddett wouldn’t be the first drifter to successfully make the switch to Red Bull GRC. Compatriot Rhys Millen and Tanner Foust, both former Formula Drift champions have won multiple events in the series.

Kurt Busch

2004 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup champion Kurt Busch is no stranger to other forms of motorsport. Despite a massively successful stock car career, Busch has also had spells in NHRA Pro-Stock drag racing, the Indianapolis 500, and the Race of Champions.

In 2013 Busch also tested Scott Speed’s Ford Fiesta at the Charlotte race weekend – that car would go on to win in the hands of Speed later that weekend.

Busch has admitted he is keen to race in Red Bull GRC, but with NASCAR’s intense schedule, such a possibility remains unlikely for the time being. Although he has been spotted in the Red Bull GRC paddock from time to time.

Robby Gordon

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Robby Gordon has been competing in off-road events since the 1980s. The American has a best finish of third at the Dakar Rally, which came in 2009, plus wins in the Baja 500 and 1000 races.



He also pioneered the modern incarnation of the Stadium Super Trucks format which shared the bill with Red Bull GRC at X Games Austin 2014.

While his commitments in the relatively similar SST series will no doubt keep him away from Red Bull GRC, swapping his V8-powered spaceframe truck for a turbocharged four-wheel-drive rallycross car wouldn’t be something that Gordon would find too tough.