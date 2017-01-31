Seventeen-year-old Briton Frank Bird will step up into the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 championship full-time in 2017 after continuing his partnership with Fortec Motorsports.

Bird made his debut in the championship as a wildcard entry in the season finale at Estoril having run in the British Formula 4 Championship with Fortec throughout 2016, and is looking to impress in a series he expects to be tough.

“I am so happy to be with Fortec Motorsports for the up and coming Eurocup season,” said Bird. “I know the season is going to be tough, but I will have a great team behind me and that gives me great confidence – I can’t wait for the season to start!

“Massive thanks to Wix filters, Frank Bird Poultry and Be Wiser for their support for the season ahead.”

Martin Young, the Head of Fortec Motorsports’ Formula Renault 2.0 Program, is happy to continue the alliance with Bird in 2017, and is expecting him to improve as the season goes on to ultimately run towards the front of the field.

“We are very happy to have Frank as a member of our driver development programme and the move to Eurocup is exactly where he should be in his racing career,” said Young. “He only spent one year competing in Ginetta Juniors in 2015 and hadn’t competed in karts previously, so he was a single-seater rookie in British F4.

“The target for this season is constant improvement and to get him amongst the front runners of the Eurocup grid. It is an exciting transition for Frank, the move to European racing, and we are looking forward to working together to achieve our goals.”