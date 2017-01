The Ford Escort RS200 was one of the highlights of the Live Action Arena. (Credit: Nick Smith/TheImageTeam.com)

After two days at the AUTOSPORT International Show and Performance Car Show at the Birmingham NEC, our GT and Endurance photographer Nick Smith has put together this gallery of images from the stands and the Live Action Arena.

FF Corse displayed their new 488 GT3 and the now venerable 458 Challenge. Liam Doran’s championship winning DS3 thrilled with sparks and flames. Synchronised Donuts are a hallmark of the ASI Live Action show. Williams F1 celebrated their 40th anniversary at the AUTOSPORT Show and celebrated by displaying some of their heritage collection. Ginetta were out in force. Think rallycross and you don’t always think 911. The BTCC stand was filled with new drivers and liveries. Including the Shredded Wheat Motorbase Focus. M-Sport have now built the 200th Ford Fiesta R5 and celebrated with a new Evo2 variant. Electra GT is a new series using Tesla Model S race cars. It looks good, not so keen on the lack of V8 rumble though. The championship dominating Silver Arrow on display at the F1 Racing magazine stand. Driving in a disco in an exhibition hall. Whats not to like? Williams Martini Racing was one of the major supporters of the 2017 show. Classic Team Lotus came with their usual display of historic beauty. Autograss. The home of wheeling Minis and wheel cocking Nissan Micras. #MindBoggling. F1 Racing also had the Panasonic Jagaur Racing Formula E car on the stand. Rallycross celebrates its 50th birthday in 2017. The flame spitting RS200 was part of the Live Action birthday party. One of the big daddies of the road car world, the Bugatti Veyron. Only at the show for a day, the new for 2017 Sebastien Ogier Ford Fiesta WRC was a major draw. Terry Grant, ASI stalwart came with a two wheeled friend. United Autosports and Ligier, one of the big partnerships of the UK Motorsport world. A new car for the Tiger Risk Rally Team in 2017. Speedworks Motorsport are going P3 racing with the new LMP3 Cup in the UK.

All images on this page are credit Nick Smith/TheImageTeam.com.