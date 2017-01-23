After securing the GRDC+ title in 2016, defending champion Richard Evans will step up to the Ginetta GT5 Challenge for the upcoming season. He’ll drive for the Quattro Motorsport team in the Am-Class.

The move will be a logical step for the 40-year-old who finished on the podium in all but one of the fifteen races he entered. Ten wins over the course of the season often saw him competing amongst the GRDC and lower GT5 drivers and will be looking to step up his game in 2017.

Evans admitted that he’d aim to finish in the top five of his class, but with a year of experience in the Ginetta G40 under his belt, he may have an advantage on his rookie compatriots in the early rounds.

“I am incredibly excited to get back out on track with the Ginetta family.” said Evans. “I’ve had a fantastic time as part of the Ginetta Racing Drivers Club, and now I feel ready to continue my motorsport career as I move up to the Ginetta GT5 Challenge.”

The GT5 Challenge has gained notable success in recent years, while being a support series to the British GT Championship and the BTCC.

Evans becomes the twelfth driver to be announced for the series to date, with GT5 regulars, Nick Zapolski and Mohamed Elshimy also already revealed.