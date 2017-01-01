Romain Grosjean believes more engineers will want to work for the Haas team after their strong 2016 results - Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Now that the Haas F1 Team have a year of experience in their pockets, Romain Grosjean believes they can head into 2017 with a positive frame of mind, and that respect has been earned with the way they approached their rookie campaign.

The Frenchman is confident that the problems the American outfit encountered in their debut season will not reoccur in their sophomore season, but the results the team saw in 2016 – Grosjean scored twenty-nine points – will make the team a more desirable place to work for engineers, and with extra experience, the results should therefore show improvements as well.

“We know where to work, we know where to improve,” said Grosjean on f1i.com. “There’s been a lot of work going on already starting building next year’s car, all the parts. We had issues at the beginning of the year, with the front wing falling apart and so on. It’s all these things we don’t want to repeat.

“Now that the team has done one year, everyone has seen it’s stable, the financial side is good. We’re coming to the races, we’re committed. It’s not just a one-year thing. We’re going to have more and more engineers joining, which means we’re getting more experience and more performance.”