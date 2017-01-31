Joey Hand admitted that the partnership he has formed with Sebastien Bourdais and Dirk Muller in the #66 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing team is key to the success the trio are having in the car.

After taking class victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2016, the trio were once again victorious last weekend as they took the honours in the GTLM class in the 2017 Rolex 24 at Daytona, and the American racer believes the three drivers work extremely well together despite their very different backgrounds in motorsport.

Hand also admitted that watching the closing stages of the race, where Muller was forced to make a late-race pass on the #62 Risi Competizione Ferrari of James Calado, was uncomfortable for him, but he felt they were always in with a chance of victory.

“The win made me very uncomfortable to watch. And sweaty,” said Hand. “I told my family at home before I left that I had a good feeling about this race. I really felt like we could win.

“We worked really well together. That’s what makes a difference. The three of us together, you may not think a German dude, a French guy who has a bunch of IndyCar championships and a guy from California would work together the best, but we do really work well together.”