Andrea Iannone moved Suzuki to the top of the timesheets on day two of pre-season testing at Sepang. Tuesday’s running was largely disrupted by overnight rain and a slowly-drying track surface but once conditions were suitable for dry running, Iannone set a blistering pace on the GSX-RR.

With such a limited window of track time in the dry, many riders came unstuck during the afternoon with Tito Rabat suffering the biggest accident of them all. The Marc VDS rider lost control at turn eleven before being taken to a nearby hospital where he was diagnosed with a fractured hand, as well as wounds to both wrists, his left knee and his right foot. As a result, the Spaniard will take no further part in this week’s test.

Although Iannone was the fastest man of all, the Yamaha factory riders were particularly busy as they tested a new fairing on their YZR-M1, notable for its internal winglets as teams look to get around the 2017 ban on external winglets. The initial impressions were positive with Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi second and fourth, sandwiching Alvaro Bautista who impressed once again for Aspar.

Monster Yamaha Tech 3’s rookie pairing also continue to have an outstanding week with double Moto2 champion Johann Zarco fifth, just ahead of Hector Barbera while factory Ducati teammates Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo finished seventh and eighth respectively, Lorenzo chopping almost a second off his Monday best.

Jonas Folger was ninth quickest with reigning champion Marc Marquez continuing to fly under the radar, finishing as the leading Honda rider in tenth. Aleix Espargaro remains the leading Aprilia challenger in eleventh while his brother Pol was twentieth on the brand-new KTM.

2017 MotoGP Official Pre-Season Test: Sepang (Day Two)

Pos Rider Constructor Team Best Time 1 29. Andrea Iannone Suzuki Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1:59.452 2 25. Maverick Vinales Yamaha Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 1:59.858 3 19. Alvaro Bautista Ducati Pull & Bear Aspar Team 2:00.218 4 46. Valentino Rossi Yamaha Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 2:00.254 5 5. Johann Zarco Yamaha Monster Yamaha Tech 3 2:00.343 6 8. Hector Barbera Ducati Avintia Racing 2:00.352 7 4. Andrea Dovizioso Ducati Ducati Team 2:00.441 8 99. Jorge Lorenzo Ducati Ducati Team 2:00.484 9 94. Jonas Folger Yamaha Monster Yamaha Tech 3 2:00.495 10 93. Marc Marquez Honda Repsol Honda Team 2:00.531 11 41. Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 2:00.609 12 35. Cal Crutchlow Honda LCR Honda 2:00.691 13 42. Alex Rins Suzuki Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 2:00.876 14 26. Dani Pedrosa Honda Repsol Honda Team 2:00.886 15 45. Scott Redding Ducati Octo Pramac Yakhnich 2:00.972 16 17. Karel Abraham Ducati Pull & Bear Aspar Team 2:00.981 17 9. Danilo Petrucci Ducati Octo Pramac Yakhnich 2:01.124 18 76. Loris Baz Ducati Avintia Racing 2:01.227 19 51. Michele Pirro Ducati Ducati Test Team 2:01.382 20 44. Pol Espargaro KTM Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 2:01.525 21 43. Jack Miller Honda EG 0,0 Marc VDS 2:01.556 22 22. Sam Lowes Aprilia Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 2:02.058 23 53. Tito Rabat Honda EG 0,0 Marc VDS 2:02.189 24 12. Takuya Tsuda Suzuki Suzuki Test Team 2:02.267 25 38. Bradley Smith KTM Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 2:02.516 26 31. Kouta Nozane Yamaha Yamaha Factory Test Team 2:02.893 27 21. Katsuyuki Nakasuga Yamaha Yamaha Factory Test Team 2:03.052