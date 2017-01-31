Andrea Iannone moved Suzuki to the top of the timesheets on day two of pre-season testing at Sepang. Tuesday’s running was largely disrupted by overnight rain and a slowly-drying track surface but once conditions were suitable for dry running, Iannone set a blistering pace on the GSX-RR.

With such a limited window of track time in the dry, many riders came unstuck during the afternoon with Tito Rabat suffering the biggest accident of them all. The Marc VDS rider lost control at turn eleven before being taken to a nearby hospital where he was diagnosed with a fractured hand, as well as wounds to both wrists, his left knee and his right foot. As a result, the Spaniard will take no further part in this week’s test.

Although Iannone was the fastest man of all, the Yamaha factory riders were particularly busy as they tested a new fairing on their YZR-M1, notable for its internal winglets as teams look to get around the 2017 ban on external winglets. The initial impressions were positive with Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi second and fourth, sandwiching Alvaro Bautista who impressed once again for Aspar.

Monster Yamaha Tech 3’s rookie pairing also continue to have an outstanding week with double Moto2 champion Johann Zarco fifth, just ahead of Hector Barbera while factory Ducati teammates Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo finished seventh and eighth respectively, Lorenzo chopping almost a second off his Monday best.

Jonas Folger was ninth quickest with reigning champion Marc Marquez continuing to fly under the radar, finishing as the leading Honda rider in tenth. Aleix Espargaro remains the leading Aprilia challenger in eleventh while his brother Pol was twentieth on the brand-new KTM.

 

2017 MotoGP Official Pre-Season Test: Sepang (Day Two)

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time
129. Andrea IannoneSuzukiTeam SUZUKI ECSTAR1:59.452
225. Maverick VinalesYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:59.858
319. Alvaro BautistaDucatiPull & Bear Aspar Team2:00.218
446. Valentino RossiYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP2:00.254
55. Johann ZarcoYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 32:00.343
68. Hector BarberaDucatiAvintia Racing2:00.352
74. Andrea DoviziosoDucatiDucati Team2:00.441
899. Jorge LorenzoDucatiDucati Team2:00.484
994. Jonas FolgerYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 32:00.495
1093. Marc MarquezHondaRepsol Honda Team2:00.531
1141. Aleix EspargaroApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini2:00.609
1235. Cal CrutchlowHondaLCR Honda2:00.691
1342. Alex RinsSuzukiTeam SUZUKI ECSTAR2:00.876
1426. Dani PedrosaHondaRepsol Honda Team2:00.886
1545. Scott ReddingDucatiOcto Pramac Yakhnich2:00.972
1617. Karel AbrahamDucatiPull & Bear Aspar Team2:00.981
179. Danilo PetrucciDucatiOcto Pramac Yakhnich2:01.124
1876. Loris BazDucatiAvintia Racing2:01.227
1951. Michele PirroDucatiDucati Test Team2:01.382
2044. Pol EspargaroKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing2:01.525
2143. Jack MillerHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS2:01.556
2222. Sam LowesApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini2:02.058
2353. Tito RabatHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS2:02.189
2412. Takuya TsudaSuzukiSuzuki Test Team2:02.267
2538. Bradley SmithKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing2:02.516
2631. Kouta NozaneYamahaYamaha Factory Test Team2:02.893
2721. Katsuyuki NakasugaYamahaYamaha Factory Test Team2:03.052