Dallara will remain as the chassis supplier to IndyCar until at least the end of 2020 - Credit: Chris Owens / IndyCar

The Verizon IndyCar Series will continue to run with Dallara chassis after extending their contract with the Italian manufacturer until the end of the 2020 season.

The 2017 season will mark twenty years of Dallara being involved in the American open-wheel racing scene, and Jay Frye, the IndyCar President of competitions and operations, believes it was an easy decision to arrive at to continue their partnership.

“Dallara has been an instrumental partner to INDYCAR and we look forward to having them continue in this important role,” said Frye as the announcement was made at the North American International Auto Show.

“Dallara’s safety record gives INDYCAR and its competitors a great deal of confidence and this continues to be a tremendous partnership between the two companies. Dallara also understands the direction INDYCAR is headed with the series.”

Giampaolo Dallara, the founder and president of Dallara Automobili is pleased that the collaboration is continuing until at least 2020, and he believed it was a natural extension of what has turned into an extremely prosperous working relationship.

“The signature of this contract is a natural extension of an intensive working relationship that has been continuing since 1997,” he said. “We are pleased to continue to contribute to the great success that this series deserves.”