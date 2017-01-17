The Verizon IndyCar Series has extended their partnership with tyre supplier Firestone after the two parties signed a new long-term multi-year contract.

Firestone have been the sole supplier to IndyCar since 2000 and have long been associated with the top level single seater series in the United States, with their tyres having taken Ray Harroun to victory in the inaugural Indianapolis 500 back in 1911 with the legendary Marmon Wasp machine.

Jay Frye, the IndyCar President of competition and operations, has welcomed the new contract with Firestone, and believes the tyre company are an integral part of the IndyCar series.

“Firestone is part of the fabric of INDYCAR and its commitment to evolving performance, innovation and safety in the Verizon IndyCar Series has been remarkable,” said Frye. “The Firestone brand has been part of our sport for more than 100 years and continues to be an integral partner in the growth of INDYCAR on and off the racetrack.”

Lisa Boggs, the director of motorsports for Bridgestone Americas, is looking forward to the partnership between Firestone and IndyCar going from strength to strength, and believes the series is an ideal stage to showcase their tyres.

“For more than a century, the Firestone brand has utilized racing as the ideal stage to showcase the trusted dependability of our tires,” said Boggs. “This partnership is integral to our marketing initiatives as it allows us to engage with fans via the unique, multi-faceted platform that the Verizon IndyCar Series provides, and we look forward to building upon the brand’s time-tested racing legacy.”

As well as confirming their contract extension, teams and drivers will now be permitted to run one set of the alternate red-sidewall Firestone Firehawk tyres during Friday practice sessions at all of the road and street circuits in order to see how they will perform ahead of qualifying and the race. Previously, the first time drivers got onto to the tyres was during qualifying, but to attempt to get more track running on Fridays, an additional set of red tyres will now become available.